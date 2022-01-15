ICYMI: Five of the most-viewed stories for the week of Jan. 10

(WHTM) — A COVID-19 Q&A, upcoming snow, and a Pennsylvania state trooper arrested — here are five of this week’s most-viewed stories you might have missed.

How long after recovering from COVID-19 can someone catch it again? Do vaccinations make a difference? And how long after developing COVID symptoms is it safe to get together with others again? Pennsylvania experts answered these coronavirus questions and more this week.

(To answer the first question, infectious disease experts who spoke with abc27 said immunity lasts about 90 days after a COVID-19 infection, and possibly longer.)

Snow is in the forecast for Central Pennsylvania, according to the abc27 meteorologists! They say snow will start after 5 p.m. on Sunday and continue into the night before turning to rain in some spots. Most of the precipitation will be done around daybreak Monday morning.

Southern York and southern Lancaster counties will likely receive the least snow, while Mifflin and Juniata counties will likely have the highest snow accumulation.

Three months ago, Chambersburg approved an ordinance that specifically prohibited discrimination against gender and sexual minorities. After November’s election, the borough council went from a Democratic majority to a Republican one (7-3) with priorities that include repealing that ordinance.

At the new council members’ first meeting, Republicans asked the borough’s solicitor to draft legislation repealing the ordinance. They are scheduled to vote on the repeal on Jan. 24.

The newly elected council has also reversed the mask mandate for employees and visitors in borough offices, and it extended the deadline to decide whether the borough will purchase the Southgate Shopping Center for redevelopment.

Pennsylvania Trooper Scott Myers was arrested in Cambria County on the morning of Jan. 8. According to a press release from the Pennsylvania State Police, Myers was involved in an off-duty physical altercation with another man at a residence in Cambria County and has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats, and harassment.

Shamont Sapp, who abc27 viewers helped identify, pleaded guilty at his preliminary hearing to charges of theft by unlawful taking related to an incident of porch piracy in Harrisburg last November.

The package Sapp took only contained boxer shorts and socks, but he has a lengthy criminal history that includes crimes dating back to the 1980s.