ICYMI: Five of the most-viewed stories for the week of Jan. 17

(WHTM) — A woman and child were rescued from a car in the Susquehanna River, a York man was arrested in relation to the death of a Lancaster County woman in North Carolina, and the owner of a York County roller rink destroyed in a fire spoke with abc27 — here are five of this week’s most-viewed stories you might have missed.

(Image Courtesy: Harrisburg Police)

Harrisburg police arrested Shawn Davenport Jr. in connection with a shooting that occurred at Bill’s Cafe on Sunday that left one person dead. Davenport was charged with first-degree murder, recklessly endangering another person(s), and various firearm violations.

Early Sunday morning, police attempted to de-escalate a situation that involved Miquel Maldanodo Jr., a woman, and a two-year-old child standing on top of a vehicle in the Susquehanna River. Maldanodo had a knife and threatened the woman before police shot at the man. Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo said the police were unsure whether Maldanodo was hit, but he slid from the car into the river.

Harrisburg Fire rescued the woman and child from the car. They were taken to a hospital for treatment and are both expected to be OK.

How the car ended up in the river in the first place is unknown. Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline said the search for Maldanodo was discontinued due to dangerous river conditions.

Quincy Cheeks Hannah

Quincy Cheeks Hannah of York, who was wanted for questioning in the death of Suzanne Kauffman of Denver, Lancaster County, was arrested in Miami, Florida, on Friday. Kauffman was found dead in a North Carolina hotel room earlier this week.

Kauffman was reportedly in North Carolina to attend a camp in Iredell County. Hannah was found in a vehicle outside the Everglades National Park on Friday.

On Sunday, fire crews responded to a major fire at Mr. Q’s Family Skate Center in West Manchester Township. The fire caused the roof of the skating rink to collapse. It’s unclear what started the fire, although police say they don’t think the cause was criminal.

Roller rink owner Frank Quintin said he and the community are devastated by the loss of Mr. Q’s Family Skate Center. “We had our all our rink family, got the kids [who] have been coming by here all day that normally skate here every week,” he said.

“I’m sad and, you know, I’m sure I’m going to rebuild because…this is my life,” Quintin said. “This has been my life since I was a kid. I grew up, all I ever wanted to do is work in the rinks.”

Daughtry’s band shared news of Hannah’s death on social media. (Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Singer Chris Daughtry and his family said in a statement Wednesday that his daughter, 25-year-old Hannah Price, died from suicide while under the influence of narcotics. She was found dead at a home in Tennessee on Nov. 12.

“We ask for your continued privacy at this time while we grieve. If you or a loved one is experiencing mental health, abuse, or addiction problems, please seek help immediately,” the family said in their statement.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or needs help, reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.