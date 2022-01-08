ICYMI: Five of the most-viewed stories for the week of Jan. 3

(WHTM) — A member of a Harrisburg music group is sentenced for drug trafficking, a Pennsylvania lottery player kicks off the new year with a big win, and Pennsylvania gets its first snow of 2022. Here are five of this week’s most-viewed stories you might have missed.

Eight Harrisburg residents who were part of a music group called “Never Forget Loyalty” were charged with running a drug trafficking ring from 2018 to when they were charged in early 2020. On Monday, one of those people, Kaleaf Brown, was sentenced to 140 months imprisonment for drug trafficking and weapons offenses.

The music group posted YouTube videos filmed around Harrisburg that showed them with weapons, drugs, and large amounts of cash.

Courtesy of the Pennsylvania Lottery

Chester County resident Brian Mineweaser won a $1 million Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball prize just after midnight on Jan. 1, becoming Powerball’s first millionaire of 2022. Mineweaser said the money will help him get his four children through college.

The Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund (PAHAF) will provide monetary assistance to homeowners facing financial struggles related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Tom Wolf announced the fund on Thursday, and Pennsylvanians can start applying for the funds on Feb. 1.

“PAHAF will provide critical support to eligible Pennsylvania homeowners, allowing families to recover and helping communities overcome the devastating financial and economic impacts of the pandemic,” said Robin Wiessmann, Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency executive director and CEO.

Keith Davis (right) / Photo: WFLA

Keith Davis died at the age of 62, and an autopsy found that his death was caused by “a massive 9-inch-long” blood clot is his leg. His daughter Sabrina Davis says that the Florida hospital where he went for treatment disregarded his medical concerns and history of blood clots.

Looking for accountability for the alleged failings of the hospital, Sabrina found that a Florida law prevents anyone 25 or older from suing for the wrongful death of a parent. A version of a bill to change that law stalled in the Florida Senate last year. Some hope the law might be changed in an upcoming legislative session.

Pennsylvania got its first taste of snow for the new year at the end of this week. Some areas of the Midstate south of the turnpike got 5-7 inches of snow.

Facing a shortage of snow plow and salt truck drivers, PennDOT says it didn’t have too much trouble dealing with the snow, and the timing of the overnight snowfall helped.

Although the snow stopped falling Friday morning, freezing rain is expected for Sunday.