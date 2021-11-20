ICYMI: Five of the most-viewed stories for the week of Nov. 15

(WHTM) — Potential fraud in the Pennsylvania lottery, York County girls kidnapped, and protests over a planned Dauphin County warehouse — here are five of this week’s most-viewed stories you might have missed.

Auditor General Tim DeFoor says the Pennsylvania Lottery has security measures in place against fraudulent activity from retailers selling lottery products, but individuals may be selling their tickets illegally to avoid paying back taxes or child support.

DeFoor said people may be selling their winning tickets at discounted prices for someone else to cash in, and then they still walk away with a significant portion of the winnings without being garnished for the money they owe.

DeFoor says the lottery does not have the authority to investigate that kind of activity, so he is recommending they partner with an agency that does.

This week, abc27 followed the kidnapping of Aaminah and Giana Vicosa. Their father, Robert Vicosa, took the girls from their mother’s home at the beginning of the week. This timeline breaks down the details of the case.

On Thursday, the girls, Robert, and Robert’s accomplice Tia Bynum all died in an apparent murder-suicide. The York County community held a vigil for Aaminah and Giana Friday night.

House Bill 565, which the Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed on Tuesday, eliminates the need for a permit to carry a concealed weapon. It now heads to Gov. Tom Wolf.

Supporters of the bill say it would make the system easier for law-abiding gun owners, while opponents question lawmakers easing gun restrictions.

Protesters gathered at the site of a proposed warehouse on Linglestown Road in West Hanover Township on Sunday. The project has been in the works for several years, but the opposition has picked up in recent months.

The proposed warehouse would include 200 loading docks and room for 480 employee cars in the parking lot.

Upper Allen Township recently bought a plot of farmland on McCormick Road near the Yellow Breeches Creek. The farmland will be turned into a public park.

Community members are hoping the park will include a walking trail, activities for seniors, a barn for events, and a stable for horses.