ICYMI: Five of the most-viewed stories for the week of Nov. 29

(WHTM) — The reason for anticipated traffic delays in Cumberland County, a mail carrier saves a Dauphin County couple from potential fraud, and a Harrisburg porch pirate is caught on camera — here are five of this week’s most-viewed stories you might have missed.

Signs along the Camp Hill Bypass in Cumberland County have been warning drivers of expected delays Dec. 2-4. Those delays are anticipated due to the Parade of Lights for Toys for Tots, which will be held in Siebert Park. This will be the second year for the Parade of Lights event in Camp Hill Borough.

Father Daniel Glick Beiler and son Daniel King Beiler, both from Strasburg, pleaded guilty to sexual assault charges relating to incidents involving young children and were sentenced on Monday. The incidents took place over a 10-year span.

The father was sentenced to 10-30 years in prison, and the son was sentenced to 10 years of probation and 200 hours of community service.

Sandra and Ken Zarker, a couple from Dauphin County, said their mail carrier prevented them from being scammed by notifying them about an unexpected request for a change of address.

Their mail carrier asked if Ken was moving, and when they said no, the mail carrier told them that someone had requested to have his mail forwarded to a different address. Ken canceled the change online, and when they got their mail, it included credit cards. They suspect whoever changed Ken’s address was hoping to receive the credit cards.

The Zarkers alerted police and the postal service about the potential scam.

Porch pirate caught on camera at a home on Fulton Street in Harrisburg.

Someone stole packages from Mark Shelleman’s porch, and his doorbell camera captured it all. The man rang the doorbell, checked to make sure nobody was around, and left. Then he came back and grabbed the packages from the porch.

Harrisburg Police later identified the man as Shamont Sapp, and they said charges against Sapp are pending. The abc27 Investigators found that Sapp has a lengthy criminal history including bank robberies and mail fraud.

On the Carlisle Pike, the former Park Inn Hotel is set to become a home for retail shops called the Beltway Towne Centre. So far, Starbucks, T-Mobile, MOD Pizza, and Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers are interested in moving into the new location.