ICYMI: Five of the most-viewed stories for the week of Oct. 11

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A controversial Department of Health letter, Dollar Tree prices rising, and vaccine mandates for local health systems — here are five of this week’s most-viewed stories you might have missed.

Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said a letter sent out by the Department of Health that outlines quarantine procedures after a COVID-19 exposure went too far.

The letter noted that the DOH may petition a court to have individuals confined to an appropriate place if they do not follow the outlined quarantine directions.

“This shouldn’t be sent to anyone, much less children. These letters had the names of these children,” Commissioner D’Agostino said. “Sending threatening letters that they are going to be forcibly relocated and detained if they don’t follow guidance, there just is no room for that.”

The DOH said that these letters were never meant to go directly to children — only to adults — and that the issue has been taken out of context. abc27 has been told that the Departments of Health and Education are currently re-working the letter.

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Dollar Tree, one of the last true dollar stores, is going to raise some prices above $1 due to inflation and rising shipping costs. Some prices will go up to $1.25 and $1.50, and parts of many stores will be converted to Dollar Tree Plus areas with prices as high as $5.

The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police are investigating a report of a man found dead inside La Piazza Restaurant and Bar in Lititz on Tuesday, Oct. 12. At the time the article was published, the incident was believed to be isolated and no threat to the public.

WellSpan Health and Lancaster General Health have implemented vaccine mandates for their employees, while UPMC has not. Midstate Health Systems shared the reasons for their vaccine mandates, or lack thereof, with abc27 this week.

Gabby Petito’s family visited a makeshift memorial for Gabby at North Port City Hall in Florida last week. Although that memorial was temporary, city officials say they are working on a permanent memorial.

This week, the Teton County Coroner said that Gabby died by strangulation. The search for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in Gabby’s disappearance, is still ongoing.