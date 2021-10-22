ICYMI: Five of the most-viewed stories for the week of Oct. 18

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A pet returns from the kennel unwell, updates on the Park City Center shooting, and a fire at a historic Central Pennsylvania bridge — here are five of this week’s most-viewed stories you might have missed.

Gunnar, a 10-year-old golden retriever

The 10-year-old golden retriever Gunnar spent 10 days in a Dauphin County kennel while his family was on vacation. When his family came back and got him, they noticed that he seemed less spirited than normal.

They took him to the emergency veterinarian, then followed up with his regular vet when he did not seem to be getting better. His owner’s daughter said he was diagnosed with pneumonia, he had infections, and he had a rash.

Although the kennel refunded the family for Gunnar’s stay, his owners still owed more than $5,000 in vet bills. Gunnar’s health is improving, but his family plans to file a complaint about the kennel.

(Image Courtesy: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services)

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced that Rachel Levine, the former Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary, was sworn into the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.

Levine is the first openly transgender four-star officer across any of the eight uniformed services of the U.S. She is also the first woman to become a four-star admiral.

In her position as HHS Assistant Secretary for Health and head of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, Levine will lead about 6,000 Public Health Service officers working to serve the nation’s most underserved and vulnerable populations.

A shooting at Park City Center last Sunday began with an altercation between two men. A bystander armed with a legal firearm intervened, shooting one of the people involved in the altercation. This left people wondering, would the bystander be charged with any crimes?

Signs at Park City Center show that guns are not allowed on the property, but officers said the bystander was legally carrying his concealed firearm.

On Friday, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office hosted a press conference, during which they said that the bystander will not face any charges.

(Image Courtesy: Landisburg Volunteer Fire Company)

The historic Waggoner’s Mill Covered Bridge in Perry County caught fire on Thursday afternoon. The bridge was built in 1989 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

There were no injuries or fatalities from the fire. State Police are investigating the fire as arson.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

On Thursday, Alec Baldwin fatally shot 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins, director of photography, and injured 48-year-old Joel Souza, the movie’s director, with a prop gun on the set of the Western movie “Rust.”

Baldwin tweeted Friday, “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother, and deeply admired colleague of ours.”

Prop guns are common in the film industry, but they can be fatal if handled incorrectly or discharged at close range.