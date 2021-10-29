ICYMI: Five of the most-viewed stories for the week of Oct. 25

(WHTM) — Chemicals found in popular fast food, an unclaimed property auction, and a superintendent charged with simple assault — here are five of this week’s most-viewed stories you might have missed.

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced on Tuesday that anyone applying for U.S. residency must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. U.S. residency applicants must undergo an immigration medical examination. That exam will now include providing proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Exemptions may be given for minors who are too young to receive the vaccines, individuals with contradicting medical conditions, those with contradicting religious beliefs, and people who live in regions with a limited supply of vaccines.

Phthalates are chemicals that are used to keep plastics soft. These and other chemicals were found in food from McDonald’s, Burger King, Domino’s, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and Chipotle, according to a study published in Nature.

The study hypothesized that the chemicals came from gloves used to handle the food, although it did not reach a firm conclusion about the chemicals’ source.

Phthalates have been linked to health issues including reproductive problems, endocrine system problems, and behavioral disorders.

The first auction of property from the Pennsylvania Treasury‘s vault since the pandemic began this week. During the auction, items that have been in the Treasury’s vault for at least three years without being claimed can find new homes.

Items sold during the auction, which took place online on Thursday and Friday, included jewelry, coins, and collectible toy cars and trucks.

Jean S. Perry worked at a TriMark Foodcraft distribution facility in North Carolina as an accounting clerk. She was admitted to a hospital in 2018 for breathing problems related to a disability, and when she tried to return to work with a personal oxygen device, she was fired.

Perry will get $25,000 in a federal settlement. TriMark has also agreed to train staff on reasonable accommodations.

West Perry School District Superintendent David Zula has been placed on a leave of absence. (Photo from West Perry School District website)

West Perry School District Superintendent David Zula was involved in a domestic incident with his girlfriend on Oct. 8, according to court documents. He has been placed on a leave of absence by the school district.

Zula, who has served as the superintendent of West Perry School District since March of 2019, has been charged with simple assault, harassment, and criminal mischief. His preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 9.