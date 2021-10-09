ICYMI: Five of the most-viewed stories for the week of Oct. 4

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — COVID-19 cases are expected to plateau, Kellogg’s employees go on strike, and how to score deals on an iPhone 13 — here are five of this week’s most-viewed stories you might have missed.

(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

The country has started seeing a decline in COVID-19 cases and hospital admissions for the first time in months, but the same cannot be said for Pennsylvania. Health experts in both the state and the nation urge continued caution.

“We certainly are turning the corner on this particular surge, but we have experienced over now close to 20 months of surges that go up and then come down and the go back up again,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

Experts say individuals should get vaccinated and not let their guards down just yet.

Although Pennsylvania’s data does not show a decline just yet, projections show a plateau in the next few weeks.

Lillian Hess was in disbelief when she realized she had won more than $1 million from the Pennsylvania Lottery.

Hess plans to use the money to pay off her mortgage, and she intends to give some of it to her kids. But the 83-year-old Lancaster woman who cuts her own grass said one of the first things she is going to do is buy a new riding lawnmower.

(Photo by Ming Yeung/Getty Images)

Advertisements for a free iPhone 13 abound. It is good to be skeptical of too-good-to-be-true deals, but according to CNET, consumers should not entirely disregard these offers from AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile, either.

These providers are willing to give customers major discounts on the new phone in exchange for their business, but just how much of a deal depends on the phones they trade in. To get the deal, customers must have an iPhone X, 11, or 12 in good working condition as well as an unlimited data package with a 36-month installment plan.

There are still extra charges that mean the phone will not be entirely free, but CNET says these early deals are the best ones shoppers will find for a while.

Kellogg’s employees in Lancaster County joined other Kellogg’s workers around the nation in a strike that began on Oct. 5, demanding changes to their contracts. One main issue is a two-tier system that pays new employees lower wages, which was something the union agreed to in 2015.

“It was not working the way we thought it would work, and we want to change that again, where everyone is equal on the plant floor,” the local union president said.

In a statement, Kellogg said: “Our offer includes increases to pay and benefits for our employees while helping us meet the challenges of the changing cereal business……We remain ready, willing, and able to continue negotiations and hope we can reach an agreement soon.”

Nationwide, kids make up 25% of new COVID cases. One of those cases is 11-year-old Logan Rosario, who attended Cougar Academy in Harrisburg. Rosario tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

Upset by the news, his mother and stepfather decided to pull Logan and his two sisters, who went to high school at John Harris, out of in-person learning to protect their health. The students will be transitioning to virtual schooling for the rest of the academic year.