ICYMI: Five of the most-viewed stories for the week of Sept. 20

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A Harrisburg actress joins the MCU, a Lancaster County farm puts a twist on a fall tradition, and a York County school district changes course on a book ban — here are five of this week’s most-viewed stories you might have missed:

Lori Livingston grew up in Harrisburg and attended the Milton Hershey School before beginning a career as a model, traveling around the U.S. and the world.

Livingston played a Skrull in “Captain Marvel,” her debut role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Livingston took on a second MCU role as an FBI Skrull Agent in “WandaVision” — a role for which she saw her name scroll in the end credits, which she said are typically reserved for the top stars.

Without giving away any secrets, Livingston said her character may appear again in upcoming Marvel productions.

On this past rainy Thursday morning, a tractor-trailer was spotted hanging off the edge of I-83 in Springfield Township. PennDOT cameras captured the scene with vehicles squeezing past the crash before it was cleared.

No injuries were reported, and the incident was cleared by Thursday afternoon.

Everybody loves a corn maze, but Cedar Meadow Farm in Holtwood, Lancaster County, is putting a spin on the classic fall attraction this year with its first hemp maze. Weaving their way through the maze, visitors will have opportunities to learn about hemp and Cedar Meadow Farm’s agricultural operations.

Hemp is a cannabis plant, but guests will not get high walking through the maze. The hemp that makes up the course contains less than 0.1% THC, the main psychoactive compound in cannabis.

A combination of supply shortages and high demand, possibly because of concerns about the COVID-19 delta variant, is emptying grocery store shelves. Meat products, frozen meals, and shelf-stable items like boxed mac and cheese are some of the groceries that are likely missing from stores.

According to the Department of Labor, the groceries that shoppers can still find in stores are probably more expensive, with overall food-at-home costs up 2.6%.

In August, Central York School District sent an email to staff with a list of books, websites, and movies about race and racism that instructors were told not to use in the classroom. On Monday, the school board voted to reverse the ban.

The reversal came after a series of protests by students, teachers, parents, and community members.