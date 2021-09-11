ICYMI: Five of the most-viewed stories for the week of Sept. 6

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Here are five of this week’s most-viewed stories you might have missed:

PennDOT has filed suit trying to prevent State-College-based construction company Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc., from bidding on work or getting contracts with the state of Pennsylvania for three years.

This comes after Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced wage theft charges against Hawbaker in April. Last month, the contractor pleaded no contest to illegally pulling money from employees’ fringe benefits, agreeing to pay $20 million in fines and serve a five-year probation.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

A select committee is investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Midstate Congressman Scott Perry (R) is among a group of Republicans urging communications companies not to share their phone records or online posts from that day with those investigating the insurrection.

Art Fleming, the original “Jeopardy!” host, once said he could not “fathom” by producers made three specific changes to the show. (Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Before Alex Trebek, “Jeopardy!” was hosted by Art Fleming. Although Fleming approved of Trebek’s performance, he had a few problems with how the show changed after he left.

Fleming’s first qualm was that the clues got easier. He also missed the days of contestants buzzing in to answer at any time — under the new rules, they could only buzz in after the whole clue was read. And finally, he was upset that the prizes changed. While contestants would originally all take home the amount of money they were left with at the end of the game, a rule change swapped the second- and third-place prizes from cash to merchandise.

Sheetz opened a new location this week at 2149 State Road in Lancaster. The convenience store and gas station location opened on Thursday, Sept. 9.

Photos of the crew and passengers aboard United Airlines Flight 93 on Sept. 11, 2001. (Credit: NPS)

This year marks 20 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks. United Airlines Flight 93 took off from Newark International Airport on Sept. 11, 2001. It is believed that the hijackers who took over the plane were headed for Washington D.C., but the passengers aboard the flight decided to fight back.

The plane ultimately crashed in an open field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. abc27 has compiled a list of information about the crew and passengers aboard the flight. Click on the link above to view the list.