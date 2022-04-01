PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — How much did you catch in the news this week? Test your news knowledge in this quiz!

Lieutenant William Lebo was shot and killed when police officers responded to a burglary on Thursday afternoon. Officer Ryan Adams and Officer Derek Underkoffler also sustained serious injuries during the incident in which Travis Shaud fired a handgun multiple times at responding officers. Where did this incident occur?

Stay up to date with the latest news, politics, weather, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign up!

On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania House Education Committee passed a controversial Republican proposal that aims to do what? The proposal passed the committee in a party-line vote.

Fifteen buildings in Harrisburg are set to turn off their lights overnight from April 1 to May 31. This will include turning off the spotlight on the Capitol dome. Why is the city doing this?

Students in the Council Rocks School District in Bucks County approached state Rep. Tom Mehaffie (R-Dauphin) about designating a certain favorite Pennsylvania sweet as the state candy. If Senate Bill 1122 passes, what will Pennsylvania’s official state candy be?

On Wednesday night, there was a potential for Pennsylvanians to glimpse the Northern Lights. This happened because of a phenomenon involving two solar eruptions from one sunspot, the first of which was overtaken by the second. The eruptions released charged particles toward Earth. What is the name of that phenomenon?

After more than a century, a Midstate furniture business will close its doors for good when its owner retires this year. The owner says supply chain issues, employee shortages, and COVID-19 contributed to his decision to close the business. Which business is it?