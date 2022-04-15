PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — This week’s new quiz is a little different from the usual. abc27 will be hosting candidate debates ahead of the primary elections in May. Can you match these candidates participating in the debates with their political parties and the offices for which they’re running?

abc27 is hosting the following 2022 primary debates (learn more at the links below):

You’ve answered our questions in the quiz above, but you can also submit your own questions for the candidates to answer during the debates. Tag abc27 with your questions on Twitter or share your questions on our Facebook page, and include #PAGov or #PASen in your comment. You can also submit a video with your question for the candidates in all three debates. Learn more about guidelines for that here.

The deadline to register to vote in the 2022 Pennsylvania primary is May 2. Applications for mail-in or absentee ballots must be submitted to your county election board by May 10. The primary election is on May 17.

The candidates included in this quiz have all committed to participating in the debates. See a full list of the candidates for Pennsylvania governor here and Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat here.