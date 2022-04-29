PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — How much did you catch in the news this week? Test your news knowledge in this quiz!

Kathleen Kane, who held a position in Pennsylvania’s government, was issued a bench warrant and taken into custody for an alleged probation violation. Kane is facing DUI charges after crashing her car into another vehicle in March. She was on probation after being convicted of perjury and official oppression in 2016. What position did she hold in the state’s government?

Lower Paxton Township Police were investigating a fairly complicated scam this week in which an individual lost over $16,000. What did that scam entail?

La Niña conditions occur when the tropical Pacific Ocean, near the equator, is cooler than average. We’ve been in a La Niña pattern since the winter, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts it will stick around through the summer. What does that mean for rain conditions in Pennsylvania?

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has identified six cases of avian flu in commercial and backyard flocks in Pennsylvania, as of Friday afternoon. All of these cases have been in the same county. Which county is it?

abc27 hosted three debates for primary candidates over the past two weeks. If you want to vote in the state’s primary election, by when do you need to register to vote?