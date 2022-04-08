PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — How much did you catch in the news this week? Test your news knowledge in this quiz!

Gov. Tom Wolf has proposed a plan for spending American Rescue Plan funds allotted to Pennsylvania, saying, “Pennsylvanians deserve to be supported and the opportunity to thrive.” That plan includes spending in several different areas. Any American Rescue Plan funds that aren’t used by the end of 2024 must be returned to the federal government.

A recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there is an increased risk of cardiac complications, including myocarditis and pericarditis, one to three weeks after COVID-19 infection or mRNA vaccination. After which is the risk of heart issues greater?

A man from Manor Township has been charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, harassment, and criminal mischief after an incident at a gas station. What sparked the charges?

After Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled legislature failed to reach a two-thirds majority to block part of Wolf’s agenda, a Pennsylvania court stalled the regulation “pending further order of the court.” What issue does this plan aim to address?

Opening night for the Harrisburg Senators is Tuesday, April 12. The team recently released its 2022 schedule, which includes games, giveaways, and fireworks shows. There will also be several theme nights throughout the season.

Names.org has shared predictions for the most popular baby names in 2022. What does it predict will be the most popular boy and girl names this year?