PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — How much did you catch in the news this week? Test your news knowledge in this week’s quiz!

Approximately half of Pennsylvania’s major electric distribution companies are planning to increase their prices. The companies include Met-Ed, PECO Energy, Penelec, Penn Power, and West Penn Power. When are the prices set to go up?

A Midstate health care facility said this week that it is treating cases of monkeypox. These are the first cases of monkeypox confirmed in the Midstate. In which county were the cases being treated?

A candidate running for office in Pennsylvania’s November election appeared briefly before the committee investing the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection this week. The candidate’s attorney said he wanted to record the proceedings, but the committee refused.

The old York Memorial Hospital was purchased by BHI Properties last year. Now plans are going forward to turn it into what?

Teen Ripleigh Maring runs her own ice cream shop called Ripleigh’s Eat It or Not Creamery in Adams County. What flavor(s) of ice cream are sold there?