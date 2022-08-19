PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — How much did you catch in the news this week? Test your Pennsylvania news knowledge in this week’s quiz!

On Tuesday, Gov. Tom Wolf signed an executive order that aims to better protect LGBTQ+ Pennsylvanians. What did the executive order do?

It’s been debated for years, but for the first time, the state House held a public hearing on a bill that would change what about Pennsylvania’s primary elections? Supporters say the change would help moderate both parties and mitigate hyper-partisanship.

Operation Nighthawk, an enforcement initiative that aims to combat DUI, took place on Aug. 12 and 13 this year. Pennsylvania State Police announced that how many people who were driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances were arrested during the campaign?

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced new rules this week impacting hunting at four state parks in the southeastern region of Pennsylvania — Evansburg, Marsh Creek, and Nockamixon state parks, as well as White Clay Creek Preserve. What changes in the new rules?

Due to a geomagnetic storm, it may have been possible to see what phenomenon from Pennsylvania this week?