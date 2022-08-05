PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — How much did you catch in the news this week? Test your news knowledge in this week’s quiz!

A Central Pennsylvania doctor was sentenced this week to 15 years in prison for operating what the U.S. Attorney’s Office called a “massive pill mill.” Dr. Raymond Kraynak of Mt. Carmel was involved in distributing controlled substances including what?

Weeks after PennDOT repaved a road, it was ripped up again by another company. UGI, a gas company, says it had to dig up the road as part of a project to move and upgrade some pipes. Where did this take place?

A Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball ticket won big in Wednesday’s drawing this week. The ticket, worth $206.9 million, was sold in which county?

Which Hershey’s Chocolate World attraction is scheduled to close next month? The attraction is set to close in order to make room for a new experience in 2023.

A home in Lebanon County, the “Tobias Bickel House,” is up for sale. When was the house built? (The home’s current location is not its original one — it was moved half a mile from its initial spot. A log house was relocated from New Holland and attached to the Bickel House to provide extra living space.)