This week, the Pennsylvania State Police announced DUI charges against a trooper who was allegedly driving intoxicated while on duty. To which station was the trooper assigned?

A Pennsylvania panel approved new definitions of a handful of terms this week. Supporters say the definitions will provide clarity for those bringing complaints to the state Human Relations Commission, as well as for employers and other organizations. Opponents say the Legislature should have made the changes rather than the panel. What are the terms?

Who resigned from the Pennsylvania House this week ahead of becoming the state’s next lieutenant governor? “It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve in the state House of Representatives and to be the voice of my community in Harrisburg,” the politician said.

The Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association announced a new milkshake flavor that will be at the 2023 Farm Show. It can also be tried at some December pop-up events around the Midstate. What is the new flavor?

If you want your packages to arrive by Christmas, you’ll have to mail them soon! What is the deadline to send a package via USPS Retail Ground or First-Class Mail service to have it arrive by Christmas?

