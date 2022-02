CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) -- After months of collecting donations and hours of practicing their dance moves, students at Penn State are just moments away from THON 2022. The student-run event is celebrating 50 years of dancing to support the lives of children and families impacted by childhood cancer.

Over 700 students, will jump up on their feet at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18, at the Bryce Jordan Center and participate in a 46-hour dance marathon.