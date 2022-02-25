(WHTM) — How much did you catch in the news this week? Test your news knowledge in this quiz!

Gov. Tom Wolf made an announcement on Wednesday about a COVID-19 vaccination milestone reached in Pennsylvania. The CDC reports that about 76% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Feb. 25, but how many adults in the state have received at least one dose of the vaccine?

A man walked up to a drive-thru window at a fast-food restaurant in Schuylkill County, and police say that after he was denied free food, he smashed the electronic menu with a rock, causing an estimated $30,000 in damage. At which fast-food restaurant did this occur?

The ABC show “Abbott Elementary” is based in Philadelphia. Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph says the sitcom importantly includes a diverse cast, giving children a chance to see people like them in positions of strength.

“It gives children, all children, something to aspire to. They can look up and say I can do that. They don’t have to be a reporter such as you or an actor/activist/performer such as myself, but they can learn, they can be educated, they can offer what they’ve got to the world,” Ralph told abc27’s James Crummel.

“Abbott Elementary” is resonating especially with Midstate residents in which profession?

On Tuesday, Hersheypark announced two new candy-themed attractions that will be opening in summer 2022. The rides include a roller coaster described as a “first-of-its-kind reimagined coaster for the senses” and a 360-degree “spinning experience.” Which candy are the rides based on?

THON 2022, which took place this past weekend, raised $13,756,374.50 for Four Diamonds. But was it enough to set a new record?

Answer these questions in abc27’s weekly news quiz!