PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — How much did you catch in the news this week? Test your Pennsylvania news knowledge in this week’s quiz!

The Pennsylvania Senate Transportation Committee advanced a bill this week to do what to the state’s gas tax? The bill passed the committee by an 11-3 vote. Pennsylvania’s gas tax increased by 3 cents on Jan. 1.

Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro has been announcing nominations for his cabinet. Which of the following INCORRECTLY pairs the person with the position for which they were nominated: Dr. Debra L. Bogen – Secretary of Health, Dr. Val Arkoosh – Secretary of Human Services, Russell Redding – Secretary of Aging, or Dr. Kalid Mumin – Secretary of Education?

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared Wednesday a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for multiple Midstate counties. What does that mean?

Pest control company Orkin released a list of the “worst bedbug cities,” and multiple Pennsylvania cities made it onto the list. The list ranks the metro areas in which Orkin performed the most bedbug treatments from December 2021 through November 2022. Which of these cities was NOT on the list: Harrisburg, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, or York?

The 2023 PA Farm Show has been drawing crowds to the capital all week. What is the theme of this year’s Farm Show? (If you’ve been, you’ve probably seen it on signs in the complex.)

