PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — How much did you catch in the news this week? Test your news knowledge in this week’s quiz!

Gov. Tom Wolf signed dozens of laws last week, including one that changed something about Pennsylvania’s marijuana laws. What did it change?

Another law recently signed by Wolf made it illegal to drive certain vehicles on streets, highways, sidewalks, bike lanes, berms, and shoulders that are not designated for them (except in emergencies). Law enforcement can seize vehicles ridden illegally. Which vehicles are included in this new law?

A third law signed by Wolf recently requires Pennsylvania drivers to make a reasonable effort to do what before hitting the road? People who don’t do this and cause death or serious injury to others can be fined between $200 and $1,500.

John Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, has been hammering his Republican opponent Mehmet Oz over his residency, saying he moved from New Jersey to Pennsylvania to run for office. On Thursday, Fetterman released a Cameo targeting Oz that featured which New Jersey celebrity?

Pennsylvanians can help endangered species with steps like mowing less often or protecting wetlands. How many species does the state’s game commission say are endangered in Pennsylvania?