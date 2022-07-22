PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — How much did you catch in the news this week? Test your news knowledge in this week’s quiz!

David Sinopoli of Lancaster was arrested on July 17 in relation to a 1975 murder that had gone unsolved until a recent DNA match. Lindy Sue Biechler was found dead in her apartment on Dec. 5, 1975. Her cold case was solved when DNA found where matched DNA on her clothing?

There were $155 million in unpaid Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls in the most recent fiscal year. A spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said about what percent of turnpike drivers didn’t pay their tolls?

The Pennsylvania Department of Education recently unveiled a plan to recruit and retain teachers. The department says that 10 years ago, about 20,000 new educators joined the workforce each year, while how many did last year?

In honor of an obscure holiday celebrated this past week, the Pennsylvania Treasury said there is more than $33 million in unclaimed property owed to more than 200,000 Pennsylvanians with a certain kind of name. What kind of name did the Treasury highlight this week? The Treasury says 1 in 10 Pennsylvanians is owed unclaimed property.

A home for sale in Berks County looks like a place a hobbit might live. What is notable about the house on Beagle Road?