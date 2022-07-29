PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — How much did you catch in the news this week? Test your news knowledge in this week’s quiz!

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is set to vote on a proposed 2023 toll increase during its Aug. 2 meeting. How much is the proposed toll increase?

Gov. Tom Wolf sued the Pennsylvania Legislature Thursday over a package of proposed constitutional amendments. Three of the five proposed amendments relate to elections, while a fourth would make it easier for lawmakers to cancel regulations without facing a governor’s veto. The fifth proposed amendment relates to what?

A World Series ring from which Pennsylvania team is up for grabs in the Goldin July National Elite Auction? The starting bid for the ring was $10,000, and it includes the presentation box. The auction is open until Aug. 6.

A few months ahead of Halloween, one candy company is warning that there may be sweets shortages around the Halloween and Christmas holidays. Which company said in a call Thursday that supply chain disruptions from the pandemic and the war in Ukraine may impact candy supplies for the holidays?

Spotted lanternflies are spreading around Pennsylvania. Where should people look for stowaway lanternflies before traveling to avoid spreading them to new places?