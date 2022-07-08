PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — How much did you catch in the news this week? Test your news knowledge in this week’s quiz!

Pennsylvania State Police say they made how many DUI arrests over the Fourth of July holiday weekend (July 1-4)? Police say 61 of these arrests — the most reported by any barrack — were made by members of Troop H, which covers Dauphin, Adams, Franklin, Perry, and Cumberland counties. The second-highest number of arrests came from Troop J in Lancaster, Chester, and York counties with 53.

The Pennsylvania House and Senate passed a budget proposal on Friday, July 8. It includes plans for more than $45 billion from state and federal American Rescue Plan funds that will go towards environmental initiatives, education, mental health support, and more. What was/is the deadline for the state budget?

A new Pennsylvania law signed by Gov. Tom Wolf amends the definition of what in Pennsylvania? S.B. 849 will take effect in about two months.

The Dauphin County district attorney warned residents this week of a new scam circulating in the county. Scammers are contacting people using the names of actual county officials and saying the victims owe money after what?

The cat’s out of the bag — a Hersheypark rollercoaster is set to close permanently at the end of July, the park announced Friday. Which coaster is it?