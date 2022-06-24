PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — How much did you catch in the news this week? Test your news knowledge in this week’s quiz!

According to messages shared during Thursday’s Jan. 6 committee hearings, a Pennsylvania congressman texted Mark Meadows, then the White House chief of staff, requesting that environmental attorney Jeff Clark be elevated to attorney general. Clark reportedly told Trump he would investigate election fraud claims. Which representative was this?

Fifteen employees were hospitalized after a carbon monoxide incident took place Thursday morning. According to the Chambersburg fire chief, the store was undergoing renovations, and the crew used propane-powered construction equipment that wasn’t suited for the environment. At which store did this take place?

A WalletHub analysis of the 150 largest cities in the U.S. looked at criteria like cities’ debt, education scores, crime rates, and budget per capita to create a ranking of the worst-run major cities in the country. Washington, D.C. topped the list, but Philadelphia also made the top 20. Where did Philly fall on that list?

A $2.5 million home on Ridgewood Court in Lancaster County includes an in-law residence, seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a gym, a sauna, and what else?

Who doesn’t love a good famous animal? You can see one — or some — at Flinchbaugh’s Orchard and Farm Market in York County this week through Sunday, June 26. Which famous animal(s) can you see there?