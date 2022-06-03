PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — How much did you catch in the news this week? Test your news knowledge in this quiz!

Congress is considering renaming nine Army posts that are currently named after Confederate officers. One of those posts could be named after Chief Warrant Officer Michael Novosel, an Allegheny County native who served in World War II and Vietnam. In which state is that military post located?

In April, the average number of daily new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania was 1,333. What was the average number of daily new cases around the end of May? Dr. John Goldman from UPMC says that while COVID-19 is continuing to circulate, cases now tend to be less severe.

Pennsylvanians now have expanded access to food assistance programs. The income eligibility for the State Food Purchase Program and The Emergency Food Assistance Program was 150% of the USDA-established poverty level. What percent of the poverty level is it now? The increase brings the SFPP and TEFAP in line with other food assistance programs such as SNAP.

The Defense Department tested drinking water near military bases in Pennsylvania and other states. According to recently released data, PFAS — which encompass thousands of chemicals, some of which have been linked to health issues — were found in drinking water near three Pennsylvania bases. One of those bases is in the Midstate. Where in the Midstate were PFAS found in drinking water?

A vote recount was triggered when the two leading Republican Senate candidates for Pennsylvania were split by less than 0.5% (in this case, fewer than 1,000 votes) after the initial count. Which two candidates’ initial results were that close? The recount has to be completed by June 7 and the Department of State will announce the winner of the election on June 8.