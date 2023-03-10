PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — How much did you catch in the news this week? Test your Pennsylvania news knowledge in this week’s quiz!

The following discount clothing retailer opened in Lancaster County:

Shapiro proposed increasing the minimum SNAP benefit by:

This Disney World treat will be coming to grocery stores in the Midstate:

This actor from “The Office” will be coming to York soon:

Hershey introduced a version of their chocolate that does not contain

Thanks for taking the quiz! Check back next week for another one.