(WHTM) — How much did you catch in the news this week? Test your Pennsylvania news knowledge in this week’s quiz!

Which of the following stores is opening in Pennsylvania for the first time? Five new stores coming to Pennsylvania for the first time at King of Prussia Mall (abc27.com)

Beginning this month, SNAP households will be paid how many times a month? Pennsylvania officials warn of potential SNAP benefit scam (abc27.com)

It is against the law to not use your turn signals when driving. Five Pennsylvania driving laws you might be breaking (abc27.com)

This popular pizza shop is relocating and reopening in York County: Popular pizza shop relocating and reopening in York County (abc27.com)

The Hershey Company announced this new Kisses flavor: The Hershey Company announces new Kisses flavor (abc27.com)