PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — How much did you catch in the news this week? Test your news knowledge in this quiz!

A livestream showed two adorable baby eagles hatching in a nest in Codorus State Park this week. The babies are cute and the parents are majestic, but you may not want to follow your instincts if you see a bald eagle nest in the wild. What does the Pennsylvania Game Commission say you should do if you come across an eagle nest?

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Silver Spring Township Police are looking for suspects involved in a retail theft at the Ulta Beauty store on the Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg. Three men entered the store and filled large bags with over $10,000 of what, which they took from the store without paying?

The Phillies signed multiple players this week. Out of Nick Castellanos, Kris Bryant, Kyle Schwarber, and Austin Wynns, who was not signed to the Phillies recently?

Scott Stripling, director of excavations for Lancaster County-based Associates for Biblical Research and director of the Archaeological Studies Institute at The Bible Seminary in Katy, Texas, recently announced findings around a tiny ancient tablet that depicts text showing the earliest known “morphing of hieroglyphs into phonic representations.” What is the subject of the text on the tablet?

All but eight of the counties in Pennsylvania have the same COVID-19 Community Level as designated by the CDC as of March 24. Bradford, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Union counties have a different designation than the rest. What COVID-19 Community Level do the majority of Pennsylvania’s counties have?

Answer these questions in the quiz above to see how much you caught in Pennsylvania news this week. Good luck!