PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — How much did you catch in the news this week? Test your Pennsylvania news knowledge in this week’s quiz!
The following grocery store in Carlisle sold a winning Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $150,000 on Monday:
This York restaurant will be featured on “America’s Best Restaurants” in mid-April:
The following is not an actual name of a Pennsylvania town:
This online retailer announced the opening of a new facility in Lancaster County:
When will Wildcat’s Revenge at Hersheypark open?