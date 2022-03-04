(WHTM) — How much did you catch in the news this week? Test your news knowledge in this quiz!

Based on U.S. Census Bureau data, Stacker compiled a list of the 40 states that Pennsylvanians moved to the most in 2019. Which state did people leave Pennsylvania for most?

Vaping devices that were confiscated from a school in the Mifflin County School District tested positive for a dangerous substance, according to a letter from the district’s superintendent. The superintendent asks parents to be vigilant and have conversations with their children about vaping. Which substance was found in the confiscated devices?

Between 2010 and 2020, some Pennsylvania counties shrunk in population size, but others grew. According to an analysis by Stacker using U.S. census data, which Pennsylvania county grew the most between 2010 and 2020?

The Giant Center hosts a Journey and Toto concert on March 4, but on the days before and after the concert, it hosts high school sports games. Which high school sport does it host on March 3 and 5 this week?

Pennsylvania’s statewide COVID-19 positivity rate for the week of Feb. 25 to March 3 was 4.6%. Was this higher or lower than the percent positivity for the previous week?

