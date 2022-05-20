PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — How much did you catch in the news this week? Test your news knowledge in this quiz!

Pennsylvania’s primary election was on Tuesday. While the Republican U.S. Senate seat is still too close to call, do you know who won the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate and the Republican primary for governor? Check out all the primary election results here.

A Midstate fire department has been temporarily placed out of service until it is “reorganized.” Borough Manager and Public Safety Director Mark Stonbraker says this is because there is no chief of the relatively small department currently. Where is the out-of-service fire department located?

American Airlines will soon be helping travelers get from the Lancaster Airport to the airport in Philadelphia. One benefit of the new system — parking is free at the Lancaster Airport. How will passengers be able to get from Lancaster to Philly?

A popular musician announced they will be performing at Hersheypark Stadium on Aug. 28. It will be this musician’s first time performing in Hershey. Who is it?