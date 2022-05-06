PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — How much did you catch in the news this week? Test your news knowledge in this quiz!

A California kingsnake was found in a barn in Manheim last weekend and rescued by Forgotten Friend Reptile Sanctuary. The organization named the snake Zeebee and said it is most likely a pet that got loose. Which of these facts is true about California kingsnakes: they are venomous; they are native to Pennsylvania; they eat other snakes; or they are some of the biggest snakes in the world?

Members of the Catholic organization TFP gathered outside Nothern High School on Monday to show support for the school board. Meanwhile, another organization has said it is preparing a lawsuit against the Northern York County School District. What prompted both of those actions?

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced this week that Pennsylvanians who used Intuit TurboTax may be eligible for restitution following a settlement. This came after an investigation found that Intuit “tricked consumers into paying for TurboTax products that were available for free.” How much was the settlement for?

Harrisburg officials say they are cracking down on illegal ATV and dirt bike riding in the city, emphasizing that the people engaging in these activities are putting themselves and others in danger. What technology do they say they will use to help catch those riding bikes and ATVs illegally?

The body of Army Pvt. Walter G. Wildman, who lived in Bristol, Pennsylvania, is being returned to Pennsylvania to be buried in Newtown later this month after he was declared non-recoverable in December 1951. In which World War II battle did Wildman lose his life?