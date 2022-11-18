PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — How much did you catch in the news this week? Test your Pennsylvania news knowledge in this week’s quiz!

Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced this week that the Treasury can now pay unclaimed property claims using what method? Previously, all unclaimed property claims were paid by check.

Three theaters inside the Susquehanna Township Regal Cinemas were temporarily closed at the instruction of the township codes department. Why were those theaters closed?

Many experienced prolonged issues with Ticketmaster while trying to buy tickets for an artist’s upcoming concerts. Pennsylvania’s attorney general is encouraging residents who had issues with the site to file a consumer complaint with his office. Which artist were people trying to buy tickets to see? This artist will be performing in Pennsylvania.

Which political party will have a majority in the Pennsylvania House after a race for a state House seat in Montgomery County was called this week? It will be the first time in more than a decade that this party will have a majority in the House.

New Mechanicsburg coffee shop Down to Earth Cafe is set to open on Monday, Nov. 21. What is a major focus of Down to Earth Cafe?

Thanks for taking the quiz! Check back next week for another one.