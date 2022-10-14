PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — How much did you catch in the news this week? Test your Pennsylvania news knowledge in this week’s quiz!

A new round of P-EBT (Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer) payments was expected to be issued in October, following a September delay. What are the funds issued for?

The race for Pennsylvania’s opening U.S. Senate seat has been getting closer, but according to an abc27 analysis of recent polling data, which candidate has remained ahead in most polls? The Democrat and Republican candidates, Fetterman and Oz, will participate in an exclusive primetime debate on Oct. 25 at the abc27 studio in Harrisburg.

This week, the U.S. Supreme Court vacated a lower court ruling that said undated mail-in ballots had to be counted in a 2021 Pennsylvania judge race, leaving voters wondering what would happen to any mail-in ballots without a date in the upcoming election. What are Pennsylvania leaders saying should be done with undated mail-in ballots received on time for the November election?

Investigators seized a boat and trailer from a Hermitage, Pennsylvania, man accused in a fishing scandal. What did the scandal involve?

Thanks for taking the quiz! Check back next week for another one.