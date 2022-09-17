PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — How much did you catch in the news this week? Test your Pennsylvania news knowledge in this week’s quiz!

PennDOT announced recently that Pennsylvania driver’s licenses will be getting some security and design updates. The new cards were piloted at the Summerdale Driver License Center in Enola starting this week. When will they start being distributed statewide?

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission announced this week that UGI customers’ natural gas bills will go up in a two-step process. The original amount proposed by UGI was an average 9.5% increase, but the PUC approved a joint settlement for a smaller increase. What is the average amount UGI customers’ bills will go up?

Multiple Midstate school districts reported inappropriate photos being sent through which software used by the schools? In a statement, the software company said that the images appeared to have been sent through some compromised user accounts. In other statements, impacted Midstate districts said the images were not sent to students.

New to Hersheypark this year is the “frightfully immersive haunt experience” Dark Nights. The event includes three scare zones and four haunted houses. Which of the following is NOT a Dark Nights haunted house: Creature Chaos, The Upside Down, The Descent, or Twisted Darkness?

Several performers announced upcoming Pennsylvania shows this week. Which of these people/groups did NOT announce this week that they will be performing in Pennsylvania: Adam Sandler, Harry Styles, Lindsey Stirling, or the Trans-Siberian Orchestra?

Thanks for taking the quiz! Check back next week for another one.