PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — How much did you catch in the news this week? Test your Pennsylvania news knowledge in this week’s quiz!

Pennsylvania legislators are planning to prioritize a constitutional amendment early next legislative session that would provide a window in which survivors of childhood sexual abuse could sue their abusers after the statute of limitations has expired, Gov. Tom Wolf announced this week. How long would the window last?

Also this week, Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman announced a “coordinated effort” to pardon people with certain convictions of what kind? The Pennsylvania Board of Pardons is accepting applications for this large-scale pardoning project from Sept. 1-30.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Pennsylvania State Police are warning residents to watch out for scam artists who may pretend to be stranded motorists and offer people counterfeit what in exchange for money? The scammers may approach people in parking lots and inside casinos, police say, and may try to garner sympathy by saying they need to get home for a funeral or sick family member.

Some Pennsylvanians recently reported mysterious “PA Refund” deposits appearing in their bank accounts. It may have looked a bit like a scam, but it turns out, they were bonus one-time rebates from which Pennsylvania program?

The East Shore Diner along Cameron and Paxton streets in Harrisburg was a local favorite that closed this week. Its owners plan to open a new location on the West Shore. Why is the diner moving?

Thanks for taking the quiz! Check back next week for another one.