PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — How much did you catch in the news this week? Test your Pennsylvania news knowledge in this week’s quiz!

Pennsylvania State Sen. Scott Martin (R-Lancaster County) is planning to introduce a bill to modify a Pennsylvania license plate law. Which part of the law does the senator want to change?

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Labor, Dunkin’ locations in Hershey, Hummelstown, and Palmyra violated child labor laws, impacting 39 minors. What did the violations entail?

Seven former Middletown student-athletes were expelled following a hazing investigation. What sport did they play? That sport’s season was canceled for this school year after the hazing investigation, as well.

City of Harrisburg Communications Director Matt Maisel released a statement this week saying the city “is just as disappointed as our residents and neighbors” about which aspect of this year’s Kipona Festival? Maisel says the company responsible did not provide what it promised.

The U.S. Census Bureau projects that older adults will outnumber children by the year 2034. But looking at the present, which Pennsylvania county has the most senior residents, according to a Stacker analysis?

Thanks for taking the quiz! Check back next week for another one.