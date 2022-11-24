(WHTM) — Enjoy this week’s Thanksgiving holiday edition of the weekly news quiz. Answer the questions to find out how much you know about the holiday weekend.

The abc27 meteorologists released their 2022-2023 Central Pennsylvania winter outlook this week. They say the Midstate can expect an overall seasonable December, a colder January, and a milder February. According to their outlook, how much snow is the Midstate expected to get this winter compared to the average?

abc27 compiled a list of the ten Thanksgiving sides that have been Googled the most in Pennsylvania. Which side topped the list, according to Google Trends?

For some, the best part of Thanksgiving might just be the leftovers. How long can food be left in the temperature “danger zone” of about 40-135 degrees before it becomes unsafe to eat, according to WellSpan executive chef Rosario Campisi?

Thanksgiving is here, and while many are ready for a big feast, it’s also a big weekend for shopping. Shopping experts at BlackFriday.com say Black Friday is the best day to buy toys and small appliances, while what tends to be more discounted on Cyber Monday?

While the acceptable start of the Christmas season is hotly debated, most agree that after Thanksgiving, it’s OK to start celebrating. Hersheypark is celebrating the season with its Christmas Candylane. How many holiday lights decorate the park for the event?

