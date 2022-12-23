PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — In the last news quiz of 2022, see how much you remember from the year’s top stories. Test your Pennsylvania news knowledge in this week’s quiz, which covers one of our most-viewed stories from each month of 2022.

January

In January, Pennsylvania was in the midst of a COVID-19 surge, and people had questions. Throughout the year, the CDC’s COVID-19 guidance has shifted a bit. With the holidays now approaching, you may be wondering when it’s safe to get together with people after contracting COVID-19. According to the most recent CDC guidelines, how long should someone who had a moderate COVID-19 infection (experienced shortness of breath or had difficulty breathing) isolate?

February

February included one of the biggest sporting events of the year, and some of the players on the teams in Super Bowl 56 hailed from Pennsylvania, including which of these people: Sebastian Joseph-Day (Rams), Nick Scott (Rams), Aaron Donald (Rams), or all of them?

March

In March, there was a 73-vehicle pile-up on Route 581 in Cumberland County that resulted in 10 reported injuries, none of which were life-threatening. What caused the pile-up?

April

In April, dozens of what animal were released by the Susquehanna River Basin Commission into the Conodoguinet Creek? The animals play an important role in keeping rivers clean and ecologically intact.

May

Pennsylvanians were focused on the primary election in May this year. Which of these candidates DID NOT win their primary election: Mehmet Oz, Dave McCormick, John Fetterman, Doug Mastriano?

June

In June, two people were rescued after getting stuck where at the Mars M&M factory in Lancaster County?

July

At the end of July, which Hersheypark roller coaster closed for good? The coaster opened in 1996.

August

In August, abc27 reported on a Pennsylvania doctor who was sentenced to 15 years in prison for operating what the U.S. Attorney’s Office called a “massive pill mill” that distributed what? The U.S. Attorney’s office said the doctor also admitted that the Schedule II narcotic opioid drugs that he prescribed resulted in the deaths of five of his patients.

September

Three people were injured in a shooting at Kennywood amusement park southeast of Pittsburgh in September. Police said two 15-year-olds and an adult man were injured during the shooting. In which county is the amusement park located?

October

In October, Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate candidates visited the abc27 studio for a debate. While the candidates did discuss issues like abortion, gun control, and the economy, John Fetterman’s health also took center stage. Why?

November

In November, Pennsylvanians cast their ballots for the midterm election. Which of these candidates DID NOT win their election: John Fetterman, Mehmet Oz, Josh Shapiro, or Scott Perry?

December

December has brought some winter weather to the Midstate, but what about for Christmas? What are abc27’s meteorologists predicting the weather will be like on Christmas?

