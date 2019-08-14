Impact 1-year later, Grand Jury Report about priests sex abuse

It’s been 1-year since the Grand Jury released the report about priests sexually abusing children. The report took 2 years to create and spanned 70+ years of abuse. The report names 301 priests accused of sexual abuse and 1,000+ victims.

The PA Attorney General said the Grand Jury Report has become a catalyst for change around the world. In the past year, 2 neighboring states have passed the legislation that the Grand Jury recommended in PA. 20 state Attorney General’s launched investigations of their own. The Feds launched a probe and the Pope convened a global summit to address the issue.

But is enough being done in Pennsylvania? Of the 301 priests named in the report, 2 are in prison. None of the the Grand Jury’s recommendations became law. That includes recommendations to eliminate the statue of limitations for sexually abusing children and creating a 2-year window for victims to file lawsuits.

Within the past year Harrisburg Diocese Bishop Ronald Gainer held listening sessions to hear from parishioners. He also ordered all his predecessors’ names be removed from church facilities that allegedly failed to report abuse. Finally, a victim compensation fund was created. A full list of the number of victims is expected to be released in the coming weeks.