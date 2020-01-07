Live Now
ABC27 News at 7
1  of  67
Closings & Delays
All About You Fitness Apostolic Faith Mechanicsbrg Barber Styling Institute Bishop McDevitt Boys & Girls Club of Harrisburg Building Blockz Academy Calvary Lutheran Mechanicsburg Central York Schools Christian Life Assembly Cocalico Schools Colonial Park U.C.C. Columbia Borough Schools Dallastown Area Schools Dance Fever Studio DanceVibe Dillsburg Area Public Library Dover Area Schools East Pennsboro Library East Pennsboro Schools Eastern Lebanon Co. SD Eastern York Schools Elizabethtown Schools Ephrata Area Schools Fredricksen Library Gettysburg Area Schools Glenvale Church of God Good Shepherd Preschool Greater York Dance Halifax Area Schools Hanover Public Schools Harrisburg Hunters and Anglers Association John Graham Public Library Lanc. Co. CTC-All Campuses Line Mountain Schools Lower Dauphin Schools Manheim Township Schools Mechanicsburg Area Schools Miss Glynis School of Dance Monaghan Fire Company Mt. Calvary Christian School Mt. Zion Lutheran Church Boiling Springs New Cumberland Library New Hope Ministries Dillsburg New Hope Ministries Hanover New Hope Ministries Mechanicsburg New Hope Ministries New Oxford Northeastern York Schools Northern Lebanon Schools Palmyra Area Schools Penn Manor Schools Pennsylvania Regional Ballet Port Royal U.M.C. School District Of Lancaster South Eastern Schools South Middleton Schools Spring Grove Area Schools St Joseph Catholic Church St. Paul's Lutheran Church Dillsburg State Street Academy of Music Susquehanna Twp Youth Basketball Upper Adams Schools Warwick Schools West Perry Schools West York Area Schools Wevodau Dance Center York City Schools York Country Day School

Impeachment protesters make DC presence known

News

Protesters want US Senate to remove President Trump

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Protesters vow to show up on Capitol Hill every day until the US Senate takes the next step in the impeachment process and removes Donald Trump from office.

One of the protesters, John Lovaas, said, “This is an awfully important time for our country that the US Senate do the right thing.”

Catherine Russo said she felt compelled to fly from Massachusetts to Washington DC because of the President’s actions, including the recent killing of Iran’s Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Trump, she said, is “putting our country and us in more jeopardy everyday. It’s a very scary situation.”

Kellan Gold also supports Trump’s removal from office.

“What happened with Ukraine and then also with all of the lies that have started since the beginning of his presidency” are among his stated reasons.

But it’s still unclear when the House of Representatives will deliver the Articles of Impeachment to the US Senate, which will trigger the Senate trial to begin.

Kellyanne Conway, the counselor to President Trump, said he isn’t worried.

“He knows the trial is going nowhere,” Conway said. “He wants a full and fair trial but that doesn’t mean a lengthy one. Those Articles of Impeachment are very thin.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss