HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Spotted lanternfly season is here and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture expects to see even more this year.

They want your help in stopping them.

“We are seeing a lot more lanternflies here in Central Pennsylvania,” Shannon Powers said.

Staying aware and taking out these pesky unwanted visitors will make a huge impact on our environment.

But that can come with a few challenges.

“Especially if you aren’t super vigilant about scrapping egg masses in the fall and to be honest some of those egg masses are laid high up in the trees,” Powers said.

Spotted lanternfly’s can threaten fruits, plants, trees, to even businesses that thrive on outdoor tourism.

“We want people to enjoy themselves at home and outside they also threaten obviously that’s why agriculture is involved they threaten our agriculture industry, some of our favorite products like wine and grapes,” Powers said.

“They really are more of a nuisance than a harm,” Roane said.

City of Harrisburg forester Ellen Roane says traps are great ways to get rid of these lanternfly’s.

“At this point, we’re beginning to see the last nymph stage and the adults are emerging right now,” Roane said.

Plus, if you have a trap with sticky tape you must have a protective net so other wildlife won’t get caught.

As for getting rid of these lanternfly’s every situation is going to be different.

“There’s no one size fits all solution everybody’s properties are different weather if you have children or pets or a water source you have to consider those,” Powers said.

“Unfortunately we really can’t get rid of them there is no known control for them best we can do is to try and avoid having so many around our properties where they’re impacting us,” Roane said.

The Department of Agriculture says the State has set aside $3,000,000 for rapid response emergencies dedicated to spotted lanternfly treatments.