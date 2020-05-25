Indiantown Gap National Cemetery’s memorial tribute, motorcyclists ride for fallen

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – While it wasn’t like Memorial Day ceremonies in years past, Indiantown Gap National Cemetery still honored our fallen, Monday. The ceremony was not open to the public, but was live streamed.

“We don’t have the crowd from what I understand in the past, they had crowds of 5,000,” said John Spruyt, Director of Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

But the message is the same.

“Speak names and tell people’s stories, because that’s the way they can live on, long past their natural life,” said Lisa Pozzebon, executive director, Cemetery Operations for National Cemetery Administration.

There was a wreath laying ceremony and brief remarks, as well as a moment of silence, and the playing of taps. Many visitors paid their respects at the graves of the fallen, including motorcyclists who rode from Fort Hunter to the national cemetery.

“If it wasn’t for all those people buried in the ground, and on the wall up there, we wouldn’t even be able to do stuff like this, so we want to make sure that everybody knows that for as long as possible,” said Daniel Houck, motorcyclist and retired Army.

About 150 riders took part, many of whom are veterans.

“I went in in 1961 and came out in ’64. Why do I do this? Just to honor my brothers and sisters for what they have sacrificed,” said Ronald Nye, motorcyclist and veteran.