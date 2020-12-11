Infectious disease doctor: New PA restrictions “courageous”

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Who knows whether Pennsylvania’s new restrictions beginning Saturday — complete with more economic pain for businesses — will even help reduce COVID-19 cases?

Epidemiologists. That’s who.

So says Dr. Frederick Southwick, a nationally-known infectious disease specialist, who spoke with ABC27 about lessons learned from other states.

Southwick said you can pretty much draw a straight line between how restrictive a state is and how low its new COVID-19 case counts are.

And in fact, Southwick literally drew a straight line through a graph (produced by The New York Times, based on University of Oxford data) of plotted points representing states, ranked two-dimensionally by the extent of their COVID-19 restrictions (as scored by Oxford) and their recent COVID-19 caseloads.

The line runs from states with few restrictions and soaring cases (such South Dakota, North Dakota and Iowa) at one corner of the graph to more restrictive states with relatively low cases relative to their population sizes (such as Maine, Vermont, New York and Hawaii) at the other.

But one important thing to understand? “What you do now, you will see the effect of that in about two weeks,” Southwick says.

Southwick expressed frustration that the pandemic has spread — and new restrictions have become necessary — largely because too few people take simple, proven measures to stop the spread.

“What if you had a pill you could take that would cure 80 percent of cases of COVID-19?” Southwick asks. “Wouldn’t you take that instantly? Well, guess what: A mask has 80 percent efficacy.”

Southwick called Pennsylvania’s new restrictions, in the face of opposition, “courageous.”

That’s not the word Don Carter, Jr. — the owner of restaurants including Dockside Willies in Wormleysburg — would use to describe the end of indoor dining until at least Jan. 4.

“We keep getting punished through misinformation,” Carter says, adding he doubted restaurants are a primary contributor to the spread of the virus, considering how few diners they have.

“It’s a ghost town in the restaurant industry right now and has been since two to three weeks before Thanksgiving,” he says. “Malls are open, and big box stores are open. Our customers are seated. They’re seated in seats with partitions between them. I don’t understand it.”