Info sought on teacher charged with sexual contact with student

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities want to hear from anyone who may have information about a Lancaster teacher arrested Monday after they say he had sexual contact with a student.

Timothy M. Sterner, 52, was a music teacher at J.P. McCaskey High School. Lancaster police say he made repeated sexual advances toward a person who was a student between 2011 and 2015.

Authorities continue to investigate Sterner, who was a teacher with the School District of Lancaster for about 30 years. He also provided private music lessons to students at school and his home, organized and attended various concerts throughout Pennsylvania, and organized trips with students to Florida and Europe.

Sterner is charged with 11 felonies including attempted institutional sexual assault of a minor, solicitation of institutional sexual assault, sexual abuse of children, and corruption of minors.

His accuser told police that Sterner pursued a sexual relationship by first “grooming” him with gifts of money, clothing, dinners, a cell phone, and trips out of Pennsylvania.

He told police that Sterner showed him pornography on his phone and his computer at the high school during and after school hours and at Sterner’s home.

Eventually, he says, Sterner asked him to engage in sexual acts, repeatedly asked for nude photographs, and sent lewd photos and videos of himself, according to a police news release.

Sterner was placed in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $2 million bail. A school official said Sterner was placed on administrative leave Monday.

Anyone with information should contact Lancaster police Detective Gareth Lowe (717-735-3411, loweg@lancasterpolice.com) or Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick (717-299-8100, FHaverstick@co.lancaster.pa.us).