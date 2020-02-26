Inmate seeks end to solitary over refusal to cut dreadlocks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – An inmate awaiting trial in a shooting case wants a federal judge to release him from solitary confinement in a central Pennsylvania county jail.

Eric S. McGill Jr. has been confined for more than a year because he refuses to cut his dreadlocks.

McGill filed an amended complaint against three senior administrators at the Lebanon County Correctional Facility last week over the dreadlocks that carry religious significance for him.

His lawyers say McGill’s mental health is deteriorating while in solitary. He’s an adherent of Rastafarianism.

A lawyer for Lebanon County declined to comment Tuesday. But she has argued that state law lets county jails set inmate hair styles to comply with sanitation and security policies.