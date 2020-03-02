International doctors learn about American citizenship, serving Pennsylvania communities

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Sunday, international medical professionals went to a citizenship forum to learn about the pathway to becoming American citizens.

In the last 15 years, about 250 Cuban doctors have moved to Central PA.

Event organizers say in order to practice medicine in the U.S., Cuban doctors must learn English, pass two-step board exams and match for a residency program. Sunday was all about helping physicians get the continued education and citizenship they need to serve local communities.

“When you get out of med school in Cuba, the people with the highest grades, they send us to other countries to serve,” said Dr. Emmanuel Sotomayor, who attended the forum.

That’s what led Dr. Sotomayer to Venezuela, where he learned about the American Dream, and chased it.

“After five years when you hold the permanent resident card, you are allowed to apply for citizenship, so that’s why we are here today,” said Dr. Sotomayor.

Dr. Sotomayer joined nearly 60 other international health care workers at the Country Meadows Retirement Communities in Hershey.

The International Health Care Medical Professionals Program led by the Literacy Council of Lancaster-Lebanon taught the group about the U.S. census and immigration process.

“In the health care profession, our unemployment levels are at 2%, and we need to help find good, caring people that want to work in our industry,” said Meredith Mills, the chief operating officer at Country Meadows Retirement Communities. “I think one of the sources for that is safe and legal immigration, and we are here to let those people know there are employers who care about that and want to help them get settled.”

Organizers say several doctors are interested into returning to clinical careers, but their credentials may not transfer when they move between countries, so this program helps them find opportunities.

“Our job is to make sure these international professionals can find their way into health care positions again, whether as nurses, doctors, physical therapists, dentists, health care aids, etc.,” said Dr. Daniel Weber, the volunteer director of the International Medical Professionals Program.

Part of that includes continuing education.

Ten doctors in the group were just accepted to the Penn State Harrisburg Second Degree RN program, and six others are graduating in November.

Ten more have been trained to become medical interpreters.

“There’s a strong need for physicians who can speak different languages, who have worked in other communities and can navigate different cultures,” said Dr. Weber.

Organizers say it’s vital that when doctors apply for citizenship, it’s done right the first time.

“We’re looking for freedom, me and my family,” said Dr. Sotomayer. “So this is the only thing that we have.”

Since 2006, more than 7,000 Cuban doctors have come to America.